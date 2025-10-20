Trade Buzz: Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb, Dolphins, Jaguars, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones ranks the likelihood of which Dolphins players could be traded before the deadline, with WR Jaylen Waddle the least likely and someone Jones thinks it makes zero sense for Miami to move.
- He notes the team will get calls about OLBs Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, with Chubb more likely to get dealt than Phillips since the latter is on a $13.2 million salary in 2025.
- Jones adds Dolphins OLB Matt Judon is a trade candidate worth
Jaguars
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones highlights the Jaguars as a potential buyer to watch heading into the trade deadline, as they have a winning record and extra picks to work with, plus GM James Gladstone has already shown he’s willing to be aggressive in his first year on the job.
Jets
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says the Jets have so far resisted having a fire sale despite their 0-7 record, with one source saying they’ve been “stubborn” about their asking prices for players. Jones added DE Jermaine Johnson and RB Breece Hall are generating the most interest.
- However, Jones notes Jets WR Allen Lazard seems to be an exception and someone New York would not mind trading away.
Patriots
- According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Patriots seem content with their receiving corps going into the trade deadline. However, a move for a running back or edge rusher remains a possibility.
- Jones notes Patriots S Kyle Dugger remains on the trade block and has been for some time.
