TRADE: Cowboys Acquiring CB Kaiir Elam From Bills

According to Jordan Schultz, the Bills are trading CB Kaiir Elam to the Cowboys on Wednesday.

Josina Anderson first reported Buffalo was expected to send Elam to Dallas.

Tom Pelissero reports Dallas is trading a 2025 fifth-round pick and 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for Elam and a 2025 sixth-round pick.

Elam, 23, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract. He also has a fifth-year option that the team can pick up for 2026.

In 2024, Elam appeared in 13 games for the Bills and recorded 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass defenses and one fumble recovery.