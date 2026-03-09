TRADE: Cowboys Dealing For Packers OLB Rashan Gary

According to Dianna Russini, the Packers are trading veteran OLB Rashan Gary to the Cowboys.

Russini says, after some initial confusion, that Dallas is giving up a 2027 Day 3 pick for Gary. Ian Rapoport reports it is a fourth-round pick, specifically.

The veteran had posted a goodbye message over the weekend that was deleted, as it appears he got ahead of himself a little on the timing here.

Green Bay was widely expected to move on from Gary this offseason, potentially via release. To get a draft pick instead is a great outcome for the Packers.

As for Gary, there was some thought he might have been part of the Micah Parsons trade initially last year, and he ends up in Dallas after all.

Gary, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2019 out of Michigan. He played out the final year of his four-year, $15,877,312 rookie contract that includes a $9,567,136 signing bonus.

The Packers picked up Gary’s fifth-year option worth around $10,892,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season. Green Bay later agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension that included a $34.636 million signing bonus with Gary.

He’s due base salaries of $18 million and $21 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2025, Gary appeared in 16 games for the Packers and recorded 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.

We’ll have more on Gary as the news is available.