TRADE: Cowboys Trading DL Solomon Thomas To Titans

The Dallas Cowboys are trading DL Solomon Thomas to the Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick swap in the 2026 draft, according to Adam Schefter.

Thomas will be reunited with Titans HC Robert Saleh, as the two have familiarity during their time together with the Jets and 49ers.

Thomas, 30, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $28.15 million rookie contract when the 49ers declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Thomas was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

From there, Thomas agreed to a one-year deal with the Jets in 2022 before re-signing to another one-year deal in 2023 and 2024.

From there, Dallas signed Thomas to a one-year deal last off-season.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 27 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one pass deflection.