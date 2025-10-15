Trade Deadline Buzz: Trey Hendrickson, Trade Targets For 49ers, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

49ers

San Francisco fell to 4-2 and lost LB Fred Warner to a season-ending ankle injury. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan wouldn’t rule out a trade, but doesn’t think they are going to act much differently than if Warner were healthy.

“We’re looking for things that make sense for our team right now and in the future,” Shanahan said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “Not having Fred makes that harder, but I don’t see a big difference between Sunday before that game started and today. It definitely hurts losing a guy like Fred, but in terms of people who are available that can improve our team for this year and next year, I don’t see the situation that much different.”

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones mentioned they are open for business for the trade deadline: “Yours truly and anybody associated with the Cowboys got our eyes really open in ways that we can help this defense, and we certainly don’t want to preclude anything on offense either.” (Todd Archer)

Eagles

The Athletic’s Zach Berman lists four potential trade targets for the Eagles at edge rusher, including Dolphins OLBs Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips , Jets DE Jermaine Johnson and Titans OLB Dre’Mont Jones .

Giants

Dan Duggan of The Athletic examines the potential trade market for six receivers who would benefit the Giants: Duggan thinks Saints WR Chris Olave would be the “perfect fit” for New York, given he could fill in at the No. 1 receiver spot for the remainder of 2025 and then slot in at the No. 2 role when Malik Nabers returns.

Duggan names Titans WR Calvin Ridley as another player to consider. He was notably a junior at Alabama when HC Brian Daboll was their offensive coordinator in 2017.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy could be another option, given the Giants were interested in him ahead of the 2022 trade deadline. Duggan points out that Jeudy would only cost $6 million in 2026 because of his contract structure, while New York could move on from him before he's owed $17 million in 2027. Duggan lists Jeudy's projected trade value as a fifth-round pick.

Duggan could see the Raiders reconsider trading WR Jakobi Meyers after denying his request over the offseason. Meyers is in the final year of his contract, which lowers his trade value. Duggan lists Meyers' projected trade value as a fifth-round pick.

Packers WR Romeo Doubs is another name to consider, given the Packers are deep at receiver. However, Duggan thinks there are some character concerns with Doubs after he was suspended for one week for skipping practices due to unhappiness with his role.

. He also lists Doubs’ trade value as a fifth-round pick. As for Eagles WR John Metchie, Duggan could also see Banks being a realistic swap for Metchie. In the end, Duggan views Metchie’s trade value as an exchange of Day 3 draft picks.