Trade Details: Eagles Trade Up To No. 13 Overall To Select DT Jordan Davis

The Eagles have agreed to trade with the Texans to move up and select DT Jordan Davis.

Here’s the trade breakdown:

Eagles get:

No. 13 (Jordan Davis)

Texans get:

No. 15

No. 124

No. 166

Davis, 22, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively.

Lance Zierlein compares him to former DT Haloti Ngata.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $17,009,274 contract that includes a $9,550,381. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Davis recorded 90 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one pass deflection in 41 games.