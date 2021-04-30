Trade Details: Texans Trade Up To Select Michigan WR Nico Collins

The Texans made a trade with the Panthers to trade up and select Michigan WR Nico Collins in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here’s the trade breakdown, via David Newton:

Texans

No. 89 (Collins)

Panthers

No. 109

No. 158

2022 fourth-round pick

Collins, 22, was a two-year starter at Michigan and honorable mention all-conference in 2018 and 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Collins is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $4,871,517 that includes a signing bonus worth $902,921.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Patriots WR N’Keal Harry.

During his college career, Collins recorded 78 receptions for 1,388 yards (17.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.