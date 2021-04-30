Trade Details: Texans Trade Up To Select Michigan WR Nico Collins

The Texans made a trade with the Panthers to trade up and select Michigan WR Nico Collins in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Here’s the trade breakdown, via David Newton:
Texans
- No. 89 (Collins)
Panthers
- No. 109
- No. 158
- 2022 fourth-round pick
Collins, 22, was a two-year starter at Michigan and honorable mention all-conference in 2018 and 2019. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.
Collins is expected to sign a rookie deal worth $4,871,517 that includes a signing bonus worth $902,921.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Patriots WR N’Keal Harry.
During his college career, Collins recorded 78 receptions for 1,388 yards (17.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!