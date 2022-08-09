TRADE: Dolphins Trade TE Adam Shaheen To Texans

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have traded TE Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Shaheen, 28, was selected with the No. 45 overall pick out of Ashland by the Bears in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $5,910,516, which included a signing bonus of $2,438,556, when Chicago traded him to the Dolphins.

Shaheen was making a base salary of $1,270,980 for the 2020 season when he signed a two-year extension midseason worth just under $8 million. He is entering the final year of his contract and set to earn $1,650,000 this season.

In 2021, Shaheen appeared in 12 games and recorded 12 receptions for 110 yards (9.2 YPC) and no touchdowns.