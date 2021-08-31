TRADE: Eagles Trade OL Matt Pryor To Colts

The Eagles announced they have traded OL Matt Pryor to the Colts.

Trade: Eagles have acquired a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from Indianapolis in exchange for G/T Matt Pryor and a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/etNkCQpz95 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2021

Philadelphia will net a sixth-round pick in 2022 in the deal while sending Pryor and a seventh-round pick back to the Colts.

The Eagles get a little perk for a player who might not have made their team anyway, while the Colts get a boost to their offensive line depth.

Pryor, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

For his career, Pryor has appeared in 27 games for the Eagles and made 10 starts total between guard and tackle.