TRADE: Eagles Trade OL Matt Pryor To Colts

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Eagles announced they have traded OL Matt Pryor to the Colts. 

Philadelphia will net a sixth-round pick in 2022 in the deal while sending Pryor and a seventh-round pick back to the Colts. 

The Eagles get a little perk for a player who might not have made their team anyway, while the Colts get a boost to their offensive line depth. 

Pryor, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract.

For his career, Pryor has appeared in 27 games for the Eagles and made 10 starts total between guard and tackle. 

