TRADE: Eagles Trading WR John Metchie To Jets For CB Michael Carter II

According to Dianna Russini, the Eagles are trading WR John Metchie to the Jets in exchange for CB Michael Carter II.

The deal will also include a 2027 sixth-round pick going to the Jets in exchange for a 2027 seventh going back to Philadelphia.

The Eagles acquired Metchie in a trade at the end of the preseason but he hasn’t made much of an impact. Adding Carter gives them a starting slot corner and should allow them to shuffle their secondary around into a more effective lineup.

Carter fell out of favor with the Jets after they hired HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey. Metchie gives New York a young dart throw at receiver, a position of need.

It’s worth pointing out Eagles senior executive Joe Douglas was the general manager of the Jets when Carter was drafted and then extended.

Metchie, 25, was a two-year starter at Alabama. The Texans selected him with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He is in the final year of a four-year $8,070,172 rookie contract that included a $3,049,216 signing bonus.

Metchie was working his way back from an ACL tear as a rookie when he was also diagnosed with leukemia, causing him to miss his entire rookie season. That will also make him a restricted free agent instead of an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Metchie has appeared in seven games for the Eagles and caught all four of his targets for 18 yards and no touchdowns.

Carter, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Duke. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when he signed a three-year extension with the Jets worth up to $33 million with $19 million guaranteed.

He’s due base salaries of $9.7 million in each of the final two years of his deal.

In 2025, Carter has appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions and two pass defenses.