TRADE: Giants Trading K Ryan Santoso To Panthers

According to Tom Rock, the Giants have traded K Ryan Santoso to the Panthers.

The team confirmed the news, saying it will send a conditional seventh-round pick to New York for Santoso, per Darin Gantt.

The pick is the one Carolina got for OT Greg Little, which will be the higher of either the Titans or Patriots’ selections in 2022, and will convey if Santoso appears in two games for the Panthers this year.

Santoso had been drawing interest on the trade block and it appears New York found a buyer for their backup kicker.

Panthers starting K Joey Slye has missed three kicks so far this preseason and was recently called out by HC Matt Rhule.

Santoso, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Minnesota in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Lions, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Lions brought Santoso back on a futures contract for 2019 before waiving him at the start of the season. The Titans signed him to a contract before releasing him near the end of the season. He caught on with the Giants practice squad in 2020 and bounced on and off for the season.

In 2019, Santoso appeared in three games for the Titans. He has not attempted a kick in an NFL regular-season game.