TRADE: Jaguars Trading LB Joe Schobert To Steelers

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media confirms reports that the Jaguars are trading veteran LB Joe Schobert to the Steelers.

Schobert’s wife, Megan, indicated that a trade was in the works earlier:

Yinz are going to love this!! — Megan Schobert (@meganschobert) August 12, 2021

Brad Spielberger and Dilla reported the deal earlier. Spielberger mentions that the Jaguars will retain some of Schobert’s salary, as he signed a five-year, $53.75 million deal with Jacksonville last offseason.

This is clearly a sign of new GM Trent Baalke and HC Urban Meyer moving on from players acquired the previous regime, according to Spielberger.

The Jaguars were also opting for LB Damien Wilson‘s run-stopping skills over the coverage abilities of Schobert. The Steelers had been in the market for an inside linebacker following the retirement of Vince Williams.

The details of the trade are yet to be confirmed but Schobert did comment on the deal: “Great place to play behind that D-line,” Schobert said, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Schobert, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus.

Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the Jaguars back in March of 2020.

In 2020, Schobert appeared in all 16 games for the Jaguars and recorded 141 tackles, two and a half sacks, and three interceptions. He also recorded a defensive touchdown, four pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We will have more details on the trade involving Schobert when they become available.