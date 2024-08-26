TRADE: Jaguars Trading OLB Trevis Gipson To Seahawks

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are trading OLB Trevis Gipson to the Seahawks for a late-round pick.

It’s an interesting move for Seattle which just traded away an edge rusher over the weekend, sending OLB Darrell Taylor to the Bears.

However, Seattle got hit with some injuries immediately after the move. Gipson is also cheaper than Taylor and likely a better scheme fit for new HC Mike Macdonald‘s defense.

As for Jacksonville’s perspective, they have a lot of depth on the defensive line and more players available than roster spots.

Gipson, 27, was a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa by the Bears back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,620,672 rookie contract that included $325,672 guaranteed when he was cut coming out of the preseason.

He later signed on with the Titans and finished out the year. The Jaguars signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2023, Gipson appeared in eight games for the Titans and recorded six total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.