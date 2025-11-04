TRADE: Jets Acquire Chargers CB Ja’Sir Taylor For Conditional Pick

The New York Jets announced they have agreed to trade for Chargers CB Ja’Sir Taylor.

We’ve acquired CB Ja’Sir Taylor in exchange for a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick, pending physical. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 4, 2025

New York will send a conditional 2028 seventh-round pick, which is about as low as trade compensation can go.

This move gives the Jets a little extra depth at cornerback, and the compensation suggests Taylor may have been on the bubble in Los Angeles.

The trade deadline was an hour ago, but this move slipped through the cracks until it was officially announced.

Taylor, 26, was drafted by the Chargers out of Wake Forest with the No. 214 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,792,012 rookie contract that included a $132,012 signing bonus.

In 2025, Taylor has appeared in nine games for the Chargers and recorded eight total tackles.