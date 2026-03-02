TRADE: Lions Trading RB David Montgomery To Texans

According to Tom Pelissero, the Lions and Texans have agreed on a trade that will send veteran RB David Montgomery to Houston.

Dianna Russini adds the Texans are trading a fourth-round pick, a seventh-round pick and OL Juice Scruggs to the Lions for Montgomery, which is a significant return for a running back. Adam Schefter notes the seventh is in 2027.

Reports this week had indicated Detroit was exploring the market for Montgomery, who was frustrated at how his role shrank last year. That’s more than the compensation the Lions were reportedly seeking as well.

Montgomery, 28, was drafted by the Bears in the third round out of Iowa State in 2019. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $4.015 million and was allowed to walk as a free agent by Chicago.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal before signing him to a two-year, $18.25 million extension. He was due base salaries of $5.49 million and $7.49 million in the final two years of that deal.

In 2025, Montgomery appeared in 17 games for the Lions and rushed for 716 yards on 158 carries (4.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 24 receptions for 192 yards.

We will have more on Montgomery as it becomes available.