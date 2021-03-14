TRADE: Patriots Trading OT Marcus Cannon To Texans

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the Patriots are trading RT Marcus Cannon to the Texans as part of a pick swap. According to McBride, the two teams are swapping picks in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds.

Field Yates notes that Cannon could be a candidate to move to guard with Tytus Howard entrenched as Houston’s right tackle.

Cannon opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns. However, reports have said that he plans to return in 2021.

Cannon, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $9 million contract when the Patriots signed him to a five-year extension worth $32.5 million and included $14.5M guaranteed.

Cannon stands to make a base salary of $4,700,000 for the 2021 season.

In 2019, Cannon appeared in 15 games for the Patriots, making 15 starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 36 tackle out of 82 qualifying players last year.