Trade Rumors: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans, Laremy Tunsil

Colts

According to Jason La Canfora, the Colts would "move heaven and earth" to trade the contract of QB Matt Ryan

now that they have no plans on going back to him as their starting quarterback. However, La Canfora mentions that Ryan’s contract and the poor play from this year likely prevent any deal from happening.

La Canfora adds that the Colts also have backup QB Nick Foles, who is also expandable.

Jaguars

According to Albert Breer, the Chiefs have inquired about Jaguars OLB Josh Allen as they are in the market for a pass-rusher as the deadline nears.

Texans

One anonymous NFL GM tells Jason La Canfora that the Texans are looking to make a deal at the deadline and could even move a star player like LT Laremy Tunsil.

“Trust me: Houston is wide open for business,” the GM said. “Wide open. They’ll engage in anything. It’s been like that since they were setting their [roster at the end of the preseason]. Even more now that [former top executive Jack] Easterby got whacked. They want more picks.”

La Canfora adds that some NFL officials around the league believe the Texans are fixated on landing the top pick in the 2023 draft.