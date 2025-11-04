TRADE: Saints Sending WR Rashid Shaheed To Seahawks

Tom Pelissero reports that the Saints are trading WR Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks, with Nick Underhill adding that the return is a fourth and a fifth-round draft pick in 2026.

Shaheed, 27, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent before signing a new extension in lieu of a restricted free agent tender. He’s due $4.2 million in 2025 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2015, Shaheed has appeared in eight games and caught 39 passes for 431 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He has also totaled 120 punt return yards on nine attempts.