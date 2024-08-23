TRADE: Seahawks Trading OLB Darrell Taylor To Bears

According to Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks are trading LB Darrell Taylor to the Bears in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.
Seattle signed Taylor to a one-year extension this offseason after he was set to be a restricted free agent. He’ll now provide some depth to Chicago’s edge rushing department.
Taylor, 27, was a three-year starter at Tennessee. The Seahawks traded up with the Jets to select him with the No. 48 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $6,764,507 rookie contract that includes a $2,479,641 signing bonus. However, he missed his entire rookie season and did not accrue a year of experience.
Taylor was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason until the former second-round signed an extension with Seattle. He’s set to earn a base salary of $3,136,000 in 2024.
In 2023, Taylor appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 28 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one pass deflection.
