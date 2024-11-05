Trade Talks For Saints CB Marshon Lattimore ‘Warming Up’

According to Josina Anderson, trade talks for Saints CB Marshon Lattimore are “warming up” now.

She adds there are multiple people involved in talks now with the deadline at 4 pm Eastern today.

As of this morning, things had been a little quiet around Lattimore and the Saints, who are working through the fallout of firing HC Dennis Allen yesterday.

The Chiefs had inquired with New Orleans about Lattimore but as of this morning that deal was viewed as unlikely. It’s possible the situation as changed, as things can move quickly today.

Lattimore, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017 out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore was set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension worth up to $100 million with the Saints.

He’s due $15 million in compensation in 2024 and $18 million and $18.5 million in the final two years of his contract.

In 2024, Lattimore has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 30 tackles, two pass defenses and no interceptions.

We will have more on Lattimore as it becomes available.