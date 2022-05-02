TRADE: Texans Trading CB Lonnie Johnson To Chiefs

The Houston Texans announced they have traded CB Lonnie Johnson to the Chiefs.

We made roster moves.https://t.co/KlcCspaJ4x — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 2, 2022

Ian Rapoport adds it’s for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from Kansas City.

This had just come up today as a potential move as Houston sorts out its roster in the aftermath of the draft.

Johnson has moved back and forth between safety and corner for the Texans but was drafted as a cornerback.

Johnson, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed.

Johnson stands to make a base salary of $1,206,021 for the 2022 season.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Texans and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and six pass deflections.