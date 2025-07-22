Trey Hendrickson Not Reporting To Bengals Camp After Talks Broke Down

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is not reporting to training camp on Tuesday with the rest of the veterans.

Schefter also mentions the holdup is because of the new deal’s guaranteed money. Per Schefter, Cincinnati is only willing to offer one year of guaranteed money, while other top pass rushers have received three guaranteed years.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, former LB Manti Te’o said he spoke with Hendrickson, who said the Bengals’ offer and guarantees are “atrociously, atrociously low.”

Yesterday, it was reported the Bengals have sent multiple offers to Hendrickson recently, including one in the last few days. Additionally, Cincinnati owner Mike Brown sounded very optimistic about the discussions and made it sound like something would be agreed upon sooner rather than later.

Hendrickson wants a long-term deal comparable to other pass rushers in the $34 million per year range, while the Bengals seemingly remain at their offer of $28 million per year. When he first reported to Cincinnati this offseason, Hendrickson had a lengthy media availability where he opened up on how the personal relationship has been strained due to negotiations.

Hendrickson, 30, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 in 2023.

He’s due a base salary of $15.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2025.

In 2024, Hendrickson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 46 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 17.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and six pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Hendrickson as the news becomes available.