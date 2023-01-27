Tua Tagovailoa Remains In Concussion Protocol, Won’t Participate In Pro Bowl

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports that Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and will not participate in Pro Bowl activities.

Louis-Jacques explains that this is part of a deliberate progression through the league’s protocol and not the result of a setback for Tagovailoa, who continues to meet with multiple doctors and specialists.

Tagovailoa was named a first-alternate Pro Bowler and was set to replace either Joe Burrow or Patrick Mahomes, depending on who plays in the Super Bowl.

Adam Schefter previously reported that the expectation is that Tagovailoa will be the team’s starter in 2023. He’s still under contract in 2023 but the Dolphins will have a decision to make on his fifth-year option in May that would guarantee him around $22.5 million for the 2024 season.

How Miami handles that will be far more instructive on how they view Tagovailoa going forward than anything.

Tagovailoa, 24, was selected with the No. 5 overall pick out of Alabama in 2020 by the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $30,275,438 rookie contract with a $19,578,501 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Dolphins to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Tagovailoa appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins and completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We will have more news on Tagovailoa as it becomes available.