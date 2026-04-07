Two Cardinals ERFAs Sign Tenders

The Arizona Cardinals announced K Joshua Karty and DL PJ Mustipher have signed their exclusive rights free agent tenders for 2026.

Mustipher, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Saints signed Mustipher to their active roster in December 2023 and he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for 2024. Philadelphia waived him after camp and he spent the year on the Cardinals’ practice squad before signing to a futures deal for 2025.

In 2025, Mustipher appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 32 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defense.