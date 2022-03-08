Tyrann Mathieu Not Expected Back With Chiefs, Mutual Interest Between Him & Saints

According to Aaron Wilson, Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu is not expected to re-sign with Kansas City, as the two sides are on different pages in terms of financial expectations.

Instead, Mathieu will hit the open market and Wilson says there is mutual interest between him and the Saints, who are not expected to tag S Marcus Williams.

Mathieu went to LSU and is from Louisiana, so a homecoming obviously makes sense.

Wilson adds to keep an eye on the Ravens as they’re often linked to Mathieu. However, he adds they have a limited budget and Mathieu might be a luxury item for them.

Mathieu, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Mathieu appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 76 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, and one defensive touchdown.

