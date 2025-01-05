Tyreek Hill On Dolphins’ Future: ‘I’m Opening The Door. I’m Out’

Update:

Tyreek Hill has since posted the following on Twitter:

Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing ,but respect and love — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 6, 2025

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Jets that he’s “opening the door” to potentially moving on from Miami.

“This is the first time I haven’t been in the playoffs,” Hill said, via the Miami Herald. “For me, I have to do what’s best for me and my family if that’s here or wherever the case may be. I’m finna open that door for myself. I’m opening the door. I’m out. It was great playing here.”

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel declined to comment on what Hill said after the game.

“I’m not going to be too much weight on second hand postgame disappointment statements,” McDaniel said. “We will see how next couple days progress in convos with him and I.”

It remains to be seen what the Dolphins will want to do with Hill moving forward, but it sounds like he could apply some pressure if the right opportunity surfaces for him to join a playoff team.

NFLTR’s Logan Urlich previously took a look at Hill possibly being a trade candidate last month.

For what it’s worth, trading Hill would save the Dolphins $401,250 of cap space while creating $28,297,500 of dead money. Hill is owed a $1 million roster bonus on March 14.

Hill, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract in 2019 when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that included $35.2 million guaranteed.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. From there, Hill signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the Dolphins that included $72.2 million guaranteed.

He was due base salaries of $19.665 million and $21.835 million over the next two seasons when he agreed to a reworked three-year, $90 million contract with $65 million in guarantees.

Entering today’s game, Hill appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and caught 79 passes for 939 yards receiving and six touchdowns to go along with eight rushes for 53 yards.

We’ll have more regarding Hill as the news is available.