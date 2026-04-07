Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers Has Four Top-30 Visits

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers has completed top-30 visits with the Rams, Titans and Cowboys, and he’s scheduled to meet with the Broncos next week.

Rapoport mentions several teams are evaluating Stowers as a WR, though he was a QB in high school and a TE in college.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Stowers, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 12th-ranked QB in the 2021 recruiting class out of Denton, Texas. He committed to Texas A&M and remained there for two years before transferring to New Mexico State for one year, and eventually Vanderbilt for his final two seasons.

In his collegiate career, Stowers appeared in 45 games over five years at Texas A&M, New Mexico State and Vanderbilt. He recorded 146 receptions, 1,773 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also rushed 36 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns. Stowers also completed five of 10 passes for two touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.