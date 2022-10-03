Veteran DB Jimmy Smith Retiring From NFL

Veteran CB Jimmy Smith announced Monday that he’s retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons in the league.

Jimmy Smith, Forever a Raven. 💜 pic.twitter.com/nIfgkjvbQv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 3, 2022

Smith, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. He played out the final year of his five-year, $54.89 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed and agreed to a pair of one-year contracts since then.

Smith has been an unrestricted free agent since March.

For his career, Smith appeared in 128 games for the Ravens and recorded 371 tackles, three sacks, 14 interceptions, two forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown and 75 pass defenses over the course of 11 seasons.

