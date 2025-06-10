Veteran DE Za’Darius Smith Says He Wants To Re-Sign With Lions

In an interview with Tyler Dragon of USA Today at the BET Awards, veteran DE Za’Darius Smith said he would love to return for another season with the Lions in 2025.

“We both know where I want to be,” Smith said. “Hopefully I can get back to Detroit because the coaching staff and everybody in the front office are great. When I’m there I feel like a leader and like I can influence the young guys and do great things. Hopefully I can get back to where I want to be in Detroit.”

The Lions released Smith after trading for him during the season last year to address an injury-riddled pass rush. The veteran played well but was due $10 million and Detroit had other expenses to be mindful of.

At the time, Lions GM Brad Holmes left the door open to bringing Smith back at a lower rate once he tested the market. Detroit still needs pass rush help, Smith is still available and it sounds like he views the Lions as a great landing spot for what he values at this stage of his career.

“I’m going into Year 11. As a veteran, (a championship) is the only thing that I’m missing,” Smith said. “I did the sacks, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, so it’s really just me getting a ring now and winning a championship.”

Smith didn’t get the chance to play with DE Aidan Hutchinson last year but thinks he can have a positive impact playing across from him.

“I’m still a veteran. He’s still a young guy. I can help him with a lot of things. He’s already great but as a player there are some tools that I know that I can help him with,” Smith said. “And there are some things as a young guy that he can help me with.”

Smith, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.

The Ravens reached an agreement with Smith on a four-year deal worth $35 million, but he opted to back out of the deal and sign a three-year, $42 million contract with the Vikings. From there, the Vikings traded Smith to the Browns, and he agreed to a two-year, $23.5 million contract with Cleveland.

The Browns traded Smith to the Lions along with a 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Detroit released him before the final year of his deal.

In 2024, Smith appeared in 17 games for the Lions and the Browns and recorded 35 tackles and nine sacks in 16 starts.

We’ll have more on the Lions and Smith as the news is available.