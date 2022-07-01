Veteran DL Beau Allen Retiring From NFL

Veteran DL Beau Allen announced that he has decided to retire from the NFL on Friday.

Allen, 30, is a former seventh-round pick by the Eagles in the 2014 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $2,282,248 before agreeing to a three-year, $15 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2018.

Allen agreed to a $1 million pay cut in 2019 that voided his $5 million base salary for 2020. From there, he signed a two-year contract that carries a max value of $8 million with the Patriots. However, he spent his entire first season on injured reserve and was eventually released by New England in March of last year.

In 2019, Allen appeared in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 10 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and 0.5 of a sack.