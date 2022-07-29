Veteran DL Derek Wolfe Retiring From NFL

Veteran DL Derek Wolfe announced via the Broncos Twitter account that he’s retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons in the league.

“After 🔟 seasons in the NFL, I’ve decided it’s time to step away from the game. Time for a new beginning.” #ThankYouDWolfe x @Derek_Wolfe95 pic.twitter.com/qeCyOrKLw7 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 29, 2022

Wolfe, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2012. He finished the final year of his four-year, $36.7 million contract that included $17.5 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $8 million for the 2019 season.

Wolfe then signed a one-year deal with the Ravens worth up to $6 million in 2020 and returned to Baltimore on a three-year, $12 million contract last offseason. He was set to earn a base salary of $2,000,000 in 2022 when the Ravens released him with an injury settlement this past June.

In 2020, Wolfe appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, recording 51 tackles and one sack.