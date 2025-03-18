Veteran DT Jaleel Johnson Announces Retirement

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, veteran DT Jaleel Johnson announced his retirement from the NFL on his Instagram.

Johnson, 30, was a fourth-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 out of Iowa. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract that included a $678,360 signing bonus.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career and signed on with the Texans in 2020.

He was among the Texans’ final roster cuts and had a brief stint with the Saints before rejoining Houston for the 2021 season. He returned to New Orleans on a one-year deal for 2022 but was placed on IR and later released. The Falcons signed him to their practice squad but he was later added to the Texans’ roster. Houston waived him after a few weeks and he was claimed again by Atlanta, where he finished out the season.

Tennessee signed him to a one-year deal in May 2023 but cut him loose coming out of the preseason. He was re-signed to the practice squad and later promoted to the active roster.

In his career, Johnson appeared in 86 games over seven years for the Vikings, Texans, Falcons and Titans. He recorded 149 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.