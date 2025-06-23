Veteran OL Jesse Davis Announces Retirement

Veteran OL Jesse Davis announced on Monday he is officially retiring from the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Davis (@jesse_daviss)

He played seven seasons, primarily with the Dolphins, but also had stints with the Steelers and 49ers. He last appeared in a game in 2023.

Davis, 33, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho back in 2015. He was among Seattle’s roster cuts and eventually signed a future/reserve deal with the Jets.

The Dolphins signed Davis to their practice squad a year later and he spent several years on their roster. Davis finished out his three-year, $15 million contract that included $8.5 million guaranteed and was let go by the Dolphins in 2022.

Davis later caught on with the Vikings and was competing to start at guard, before losing the job and being traded to Pittsburgh ahead of the roster cut deadline. He spent the 2023 season with the 49ers.

The Saints signed Davis to a contract last July but he was cut at the end of training camp.

In 2022, Davis appeared in 14 games for the Steelers but did not make a start.

For his career, Davis appeared in 95 games over seven seasons with 72 starts.