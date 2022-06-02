Veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Retiring

Longtime NFL veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has apparently retired after 17 seasons, per a former teammate Fred Jackson.

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022

Last season, Fitzpatrick was supposed to be the starter for Washington, but a hip injury in Week 1 ended his season.

It doesn’t look like Fitzpatrick was interested in hanging on for an 18th season after that.

Fitzpatrick, 39, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract in 2019 before he joined Washington last March on a one-year contract worth $10 million.

For his career, Fitzpatrick has appeared in 166 games over 17 seasons with a number of teams, including the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Buccaneers, Dolphins and Commanders.

He completed 60.7 percent of his pass attempts for 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions. He added 2,625 yards rushing (4.6 YPC) and 21 touchdowns on the ground and had a record of 59-87-1 in 147 career starts.