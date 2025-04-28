Veteran RB Chris Evans To Tryout With Broncos In Rookie Minicamp

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports former Bengals RB Chris Evans will try out for the Broncos during rookie minicamp.

Evans missed the entire 2024 season with a ruptured patella tendon.

Evans, 27, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2021 draft and signed a four-year, $3.65 million rookie contract.

He was entering the final year of that deal and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Evans appeared in eight games for the Bengals and tallied two rushes for 12 yards.