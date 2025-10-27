Veteran RB Jonathan Ward Working Out for Patriots

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reports the Patriots are hosting veteran RB Jonathan Ward for a workout on Monday.

Ward, 28, signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan back in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in October of his rookie season.

Arizona re-signed Ward as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later released.

From there, Ward joined the Titans’ practice squad and was eventually promoted to the active roster. After playing out his deal in Tennessee, Ward signed on with the Steelers in May of 2024. He was cut coming out of the preseason, later re-signed to the practice squad and bounced on and off the roster.

Pittsburgh re-signed him to a futures deal in January but let him go in June. He then caught on with the Giants in August but was among the final roster cuts.

In 2024, Ward appeared in four games for the Steelers and rushed five times for 22 yards.