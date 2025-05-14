Veteran S Jordan Poyer Interested In Return To Bills

In an interview on NFL Media’s Good Morning Football, veteran free-agent S Jordan Poyer said he absolutely is interested in playing another season in 2025, and that ideally it would be with the Bills.

Still, Poyer acknowledged the realities of where he is as a 34-year-old safety who’s played a dozen years.

“I love the game, you know? I’m in a place right now where I played 12 years, extremely thankful and blessed to have played the game for such a long time,” Poyer said. “Last year was an extremely tough year on so many levels. Our team wasn’t very good. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to play. It was just a really tough year. Obviously, transitioning from Buffalo to Miami, cultures being different, systems being different, it just didn’t work out the way that anybody had hoped. But at the same time, I’m thankful for it all, thankful for all the moments, all the friendships. Would I like to play again? Absolutely. Whatever that looks like. … It’d be dope, it’d be ideal to have a fantasy ending and be able to retire a Bill, but who knows? I’m just being an open book right now, really enjoying life for what it is.”

The Bills are thin at safety right now and there’s a fair amount of familiarity with Poyer. However, Poyer alluded to the market not being great for safeties in general right now.

“There was a time where it seemed like the safety market was booming a few years ago,” Poyer said. “…The safety market has always been kinda that ‘do we give them the money or do we not?’ It’s almost like the running back money. It’s almost like ‘do we pay these safeties who are coming and playing 80 plays a game and having to come downhill and hitting these All-Pro running backs all day?’ It depends on, I guess, the system that you’re in, the connections that you have. There’s a lot of really talented safeties out there that should be getting their bags, but that’s just the market and how it is right now. You can kinda see that in some of the days that are taking place. But I’m all for all the safeties in the league getting as much money as they can.”

A reunion between the two sides makes some sense but it might not come together until sometime during the season as Buffalo evaluates younger options.

Poyer, 34, is a former seventh-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was waived as a rookie and claimed by the Browns, eventually playing out his four-year, $2.222 million rookie contract in Cleveland.

Poyer signed a four-year, $13 million deal with the Bills in 2017. He was set to make a base salary of $2.45 million in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $20.5 million.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 after reworking his deal when he signed with the Bills once again. After playing out that deal, he joined the Dolphins on a one-year pact in 2024.

In 2024, Poyer appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins and recorded 98 total tackles and three pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available NFL Free Agents list.