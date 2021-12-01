Veteran S Kenny Vaccaro Retiring From NFL

According to Ian Rapoport, former Saints and Titans S Kenny Vaccaro announced that he is retiring from the NFL on Wednesday.

Vaccaro intends on launching an Esports organization called G1, also known as Gamers First.

“This isn’t a reflect decision for me; it’s something I’ve thought about for a long time,” said Vaccaro in a statement. “I’ve been a gamer for even longer than I’ve played football, and I’ve always thought of myself as a gamer first. So this is the realization of a long-term dream for me. And while football has been how many have defined me, G1 is evidence for other athletes as well that life doesn’t end just because you put down the helmet. You can reinvent yourself.”

Vaccaro, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.425 million contract when the Saints elected to pick up his fifth-year option worth $5.676 million for the 2017 season.

Vaccaro was available for several months before eventually signing a one-year contract with the Titans in 2018. He returned to the Titans on a four-year deal worth $26 million the following year.

In 2020, Vaccaro appeared in 13 games for the Titans and recorded 83 tackles, one sack, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.