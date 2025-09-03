Veteran WR Kendrick Bourne Won’t Sign This Week

According to Ian Rapoport, veteran WR Kendrick Bourne is not planning to sign a contract this week and will wait to evaluate his options.

He took visits with both the 49ers and Commanders this week, both teams which need help at receiver and extra depth. However, it’s possible the event of Week 1 could create some clarity for Bourne about his next landing spot and what his role might be.

Bourne, 30, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He finished out the final year of that deal and made $5.5 million in 2023.

New England re-signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $33 million in 2024. However, he was released ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2024, Bourne appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and caught 28 passes on 38 targets for 305 yards and a touchdown.