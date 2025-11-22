Vikings Activate C Ryan Kelly, Release RB Cam Akers

The Vikings announced three roster moves on Saturday, including activating C Ryan Kelly from injured reserve and releasing RB Cam Akers from the practice squad.

The team signed CB Dwight McGlothern to the practice squad and elevated him for Week 12.

Kelly, 32, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season.

The Colts picked up Kelly’s fifth-year option for the 2020 season, which paid him a base salary of $10.35 million. He then signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Indianapolis.

Testing the free agent market, Kelly signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Vikings

In 2025, Kelly appeared in and started four games for the Vikings at center.