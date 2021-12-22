Vikings Activate RB Alexander Mattison From COVID-19 List

The Minnesota Vikings announced they have activated RB Alexander Mattison from the COVID-19 list.

He should be ready to play if needed this week against the Rams.

Mattison, 23, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Mattison has appeared in 13 games for the Vikings and rushed 116 times for 432 yards (3.7 YPC) and two touchdowns, adding 24 receptions on 29 targets for 183 yards and another touchdown.