Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have elevated CB Tye Smith, G Dakota Dozier, and CB Parry Nickerson for their game against the Lions. The team is also waiving WR Dan Chisena.

Dozier, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,520,584 contract with the Jets before returning to New York on a one-year restricted deal worth $1.907 million.

Dozier later signed on with the Vikings in 2019 and returned to Minnesota last year on another one-year contract.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason before re-signing with Minnesota. The Vikings released him coming out of the preseason but added him to their active roster after clearing waivers.

In 2020, Dozier appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and made 16 starts for them.