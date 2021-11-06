Vikings Announce Four Roster Moves

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they’ve elevated DE Kenny Willekes to their active roster, signed C Cohl Cabral and C Spencer Pulley to their practice squad and released DE Nate Orchard from the unit.

Willekes, 24, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $3.39 million contract.

In 2021, Willekes has appeared in one game for the Vikings.