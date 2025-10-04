Vikings Announce Six Moves, Including Placing C Ryan Kelly On IR

The Vikings announced six roster moves, including placing veteran C Ryan Kelly on injured reserve, ahead of their matchup in London against the Browns.

Kelly is being placed on the list due to sustaining a second concussion in the past three weeks.

Minnesota activated FB C.J. Ham from IR and signed C Vershon Lee to the active roster as well.

They also waived QB Desmond Ridder, while activating RB Cam Akers and WR Henry Byrd for Week 5.

Kelly, 32, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season.

The Colts picked up Kelly’s fifth-year option for the 2020 season, which paid him a base salary of $10.35 million. He then signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Indianapolis.

Testing the free agent market, Kelly signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Vikings

In 2025, Kelly appeared in and started four games for the Vikings at center.