Vikings Beat Five Other Teams To Sign G Will Fries

According to Albert Breer, the Vikings beat out a strong market of teams to sign G Will Fries on Tuesday.
Breer says the Colts, Patriots, Giants, Seahawks and Cardinals were all bidding for Fries.
In the end, Fries picked Minnesota on a five-year, $88 million pact.
Fries, 26, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round out of Penn State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,565,375 that included a $85,375 signing bonus.
Fries was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a five-year, $88 million contract with the Vikings.
In 2024, Fries appeared in and started five games for the Colts.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.
