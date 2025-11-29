Vikings Call Up Two For Week 13 Including QB John Wolford

The Minnesota Vikings announced Saturday that they’ve elevated CB Dwight McGlothern Jr. and QB John Wolford to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

The Vikings are set to start Max Brosmer with J.J. McCarthy out of the lineup with a concussion.

Wolford, 29, wound up signing on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jets when they waived him coming out of the preseason. He had a brief stint on their practice squad before signing on with the Arizona Hotshots of the AAF.

Wolford joined the Rams in April of 2019 after the AAF suspended operations and was waived during final roster cuts, but joined the practice squad soon after.

He signed a futures contract with the Rams back in December of 2019 and was called up to the active roster where he started in one game. He also started a playoff game for the Rams against the Seahawks but was forced out of the game due to injury. Los Angeles brought him back for the 2022 season as an exclusive rights free agent.

After the Rams declined to tender him as a restricted free agent, Wolford signed with the Buccaneers as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He spent the year bouncing back and forth from the practice squad and signed another one-year deal with Tampa Bay last offseason. Unfortunately, he was among the final roster cuts after training camp.

Wolford signed with Jacksonville’s practice squad in December last season before eventually joining the Vikings’ taxi squad.

In 2022, Wolford appeared in three games for the Rams and completed 38-62 pass attempts (61.3 percent) for 390 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He added eight carries for 32 yards.