Vikings Cut 35, Finalize 53-Man Roster

The Minnesota Vikings announced all the moves they made to get down to a 53-man roster by today’s deadline, including cutting 35 players.

The full list includes:

Additionally, the Vikings placed OLB Tyler Batty on season-ending injured reserve, placed C Michael Jurgens on IR/designated to return and placed WR Jeshaun Jones on the suspended list.

Batty, 27, went undrafted out of Utah in 2025 before catching on with the Vikings.

He began his first season on injured reserve due to a knee injury but eventually made it to the active roster.

In 2025, Batty appeared in 12 games for the Vikings and recorded 12 tackles.

Hekker, 36, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon State back in 2012. He was in the fourth year of his seven-year, $18.57 million contract when the Rams signed him to a two-year, $9.6 million extension through 2022 back in 2017.

He then signed a one-year extension worth $4.25 million with the team back in 2019 which extended his contract into the 2023 NFL season, but was cut loose in 2022 and later signed a three-year, $7.6 million deal that included $5 million guaranteed with the Panthers.

He signed a one-year deal with the Titans for the 2025 season and had inked a one-year deal with the Vikings for 2026.

In 2025, Hekker appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and totaled 3,653 punt yards on 78 attempts (46.8 YPA) and 22 downed inside the 20-yard line.