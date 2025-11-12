Vikings Designate C Ryan Kelly To Return From IR

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced that C Ryan Kelly has been designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

Head Coach Kevin O’Connell has announced that the team is opening the 21-day evaluation window for center Ryan Kelly. pic.twitter.com/Lkgwlz4oUV — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 12, 2025

This officially opens Kelly’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Kelly, 32, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season.

The Colts picked up Kelly’s fifth-year option for the 2020 season, which paid him a base salary of $10.35 million. He then signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Indianapolis.

Testing the free agent market, Kelly signed a two-year, $18 million deal with the Vikings

In 2025, Kelly appeared in and started four games for the Vikings at center.