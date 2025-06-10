Vikings Extending TE Josh Oliver

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are signing TE Josh Oliver to a contract extension.

Adam Schefter adds it’s a three-year, $23.25 million deal with upside to $27.5 million and $11.9 million in new guarantees.

Oliver signed with the Vikings as a free agent a couple of seasons ago and has carved out a niche as the No. 2 tight end, particularly for his blocking.

Oliver, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2019 out of San Jose State. He was traded to the Ravens in 2021 for a conditional seventh-round pick.

Oliver played out the final year of his rookie contract in Baltimore and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Vikings.

In 2024, Oliver appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and caught 22 passes on 28 targets for 258 yards receiving and three touchdowns.