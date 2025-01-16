Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell Says He’s Had Great Dialogue On Extension Talks

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said today he’s had great dialogue with ownership on extension talks, per Alec Lewis.

O’Connell reiterated he wants to stay in Minnesota and sign a long-term deal. He’s entering the final year of his contract in 2025 after signing a four-year deal.

There was some trade speculation a few weeks ago about O’Connell because of his contract status. Jay Glazer specifically reported there were multiple NFL teams that would try to make a run at trading for O’Connell.

However, every single indication since then has been that Minnesota has no intention of letting one of the league’s brightest young coaches out of the door, and O’Connell has maintained he’d like to stay as well.

O’Connell, 39, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2008. After five years in the NFL, O’Connell was hired by the Browns as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2015.

O’Connell spent one year with the 49ers before Washington hired him as their quarterbacks’ coach in 2017. He was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2019 and joined the Rams as offensive coordinator in 2020.

The Vikings hired away O’Connell as their head coach in 2022.

In three years with the Vikings, O’Connell has a record of 34-17 with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 playoff record.

We will have more news on O’Connell as it becomes available.